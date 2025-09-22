Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (280ml)

This sake’s minimalist white bottle represents the unique snow-chilling method used in its brewing. This “Yukimuro” is aged for three years in an insulated room next to huge mounds of frigid, mountain snow. This traditional, environmentally friendly technique adds a smoother, rounder feeling to the already creamy flavor, which is sweetened by hints of pear. Feel the snowy freshness of the slopes anytime with a few sips of “Yukimuro.”