Moku Sushi 524 Palisades Dr
Drinks
Wine
- Korbel - Sparkling Wine$12.00
- Maschio - Sparkling Rose$13.00
- Freakshow - Cabernet$13.00
- Cavit Merlot (Italy)$11.00
- (B) House Chardonnay (Bottle)$30.00
- (B) Coppola Chardonnay (Bottle)$39.00
- (B) Camelot Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$36.00
- (B) Santa Ema Savignon Blanc (Bottle)$36.00
- (B) Angeline Pinot Noir (Bottle 375 ml.)$20.00
Sake
- Kikusui (300ml)$25.00
- Kikusui (720ml)$52.00
- Dassai 45 (300ml)$34.00
- Shirakabegura (Kimoto Junmai) (S)$28.00
- Shirakabegura (Kimoto Junmai) (L)$54.00
- Suigei "Harmony" (300ml)$32.00
- Suigei "Harmony" (720ml)$74.00
- Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (280ml)
This sake’s minimalist white bottle represents the unique snow-chilling method used in its brewing. This “Yukimuro” is aged for three years in an insulated room next to huge mounds of frigid, mountain snow. This traditional, environmentally friendly technique adds a smoother, rounder feeling to the already creamy flavor, which is sweetened by hints of pear. Feel the snowy freshness of the slopes anytime with a few sips of “Yukimuro.”$54.00
- Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (720ml)
This sake’s minimalist white bottle represents the unique snow-chilling method used in its brewing. This “Yukimuro” is aged for three years in an insulated room next to huge mounds of frigid, mountain snow. This traditional, environmentally friendly technique adds a smoother, rounder feeling to the already creamy flavor, which is sweetened by hints of pear. Feel the snowy freshness of the slopes anytime with a few sips of “Yukimuro.”$120.00
- Nigori - Sho Chiku Bai (375ml)$16.00
- Nigori - Sayuri
“Sayuri” is a coarsely filtered sake in a cheerful bottle. The design and pink color of the bottle entices you to start sipping the moment you see it. Its creamy taste matches its creamy texture, and the natural smoothness is enhanced by the fruity and light strawberry aroma, which lifts the spirit like a sweet song. If you prefer lighter brews, don't miss the chance to give this one a try.$20.00
- Wakatake Onikoroshi "Demon Slayer" (720ml)
This famous brand, called “Demon Slayer,” tastes nothing like its name, unless you can slay demons with sweetness. It is a clear Junmai Daiginjo with a delicate aroma of ripe fruits, velvety texture, and finishes on a sharp, crisp note. Its elegance makes it stand out as a delightful sake. Warm it up to broaden the already delicious aroma.$110.00
- Kubota "Manju"
500 years of sake making experience have culminated in Kubota “Manju,” a sake said to be one of the finest around. This crowning achievement has a plush texture with several layers of flavor. Each sip is a new journey, revealing more and more, like watching an artist paint up a gorgeous portrait. With countless gold medals under its belt, and more than a few high recommendations, Kubota “Manju”s timeless taste is one that you will always enjoy.$200.00
- Suigei "Mann"
The Yamadanishiki rice for this sake is cultivated in the Special A District in East Tojo then polished way down to a stupendous 30%! When brewed at low temperature and with kumamoto yeast, the sake takes on a distinctly ginjo scent, but retains the extravagant and round flavor you love about junmai daiginjo. This brew is a fantastic representation of Suigei’s distinct style, and it stands out amongst the crowd because of this uniqueness$420.00
Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.50
- Garlic Edamame$9.00
- Agedashi Tofu$11.75
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.75
- Gyoza$11.75
- French Fries$6.50
- Mixed Tempura$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura$14.00
- Vegetable Tempura$11.75
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$10.50
- Shishito Peppers$10.95
- Mummy Shrimp$12.75
- Shrimp Bacon$12.75
- Popcorn Chicken$11.50
- Chicken Fingers$11.75
- Chicken Nuggets$11.75
- Takoyaki$12.00
- Moku Taco
Any 2 combinations below: Salmon * Yellowtail * Tuna Spicy Tuna * Spicy Scallop * Spicy Crab Salad$15.00
- Jalapeno Bomb$16.50
- Baked Green Mussel$12.95
- Chicken Teriyaki (A La Carte)$13.75
- Salmon Teriyaki (A La Carte)$18.75
- Soft Shell Crab (A La Carte)$18.95
- Kurobuta Sausage
Authentic Japanese Berkshire Pork Sausage (4 pcs). Served with Mustard Aioli.$12.00
Soup & Salad
Sides
- White Rice$3.00
- Brown Rice$4.00
- Side Avocado$4.50
- Side Black Tobiko$6.50
- Side Crab Salad$6.95
- Crispy Rice (4pcs)$5.50
- Side Gobo$4.50
- Side Jalapeno$1.00
- Kizami Wasabi$3.00
- Side Masago$5.95
- Peanut Sauce$2.50
- Seaweed (3pcs)$2.50
- Side Serrano$1.00
- Shiso Leaf (2PC)$1.00
- Steamed Broccoli$4.95
- Steamed Tofu$5.00
- Steamed Udon$5.00
- Steamed Vegetables$5.40
- Sushi Rice$4.50
- Side Taquan$4.50
- Tempura Flakes$1.00
Entrees
- Angus Beef Teriyaki Bowl$28.00
- Bento Box
A bento box is an all-in-one Japanese lunch/dinner box containing a single portion of a balanced meal. (Served with miso soup)$24.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$17.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$22.00
- Teppan Fried Rice$19.00
- Kendrick Fried Rice$30.00
- Miso Black Cod$26.00
- Tokyo Ramen$19.00
- Miso Udon$18.00
- Nabe Udon$18.00
- Yaki Udon$19.00
- Spicy Miso Ramen$19.00
- Tempura Udon$19.00
- Katsu Bowl$19.50
- Plain Udon$12.75
- Yellowtail Collar$21.25
- Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Sushi Bar
Sushi (Nigiri)
- Salmon Sushi$9.50
- Albacore Sushi$10.00
- Big Eye Tuna Sushi$10.50
- Yellowtail Sushi$10.25
- Amberjack Sushi$11.00
- Ankimo Sushi$9.50
- Blue Fin Sushi$11.95
- Eel Sushi$10.00
- Engawa Sushi$10.50
- Halibut Sushi$10.50
- Ikura Sushi$13.00
- Inari Sushi (Bean Curd)$6.00
- Jumbo Scallop Sushi$10.00
- Kurodai Sushi$12.50
- Mackerel Sushi (Saba)$8.25
- Octopus Sushi (Tako)$8.50
- Red Snapper Sushi (Tai)$11.50
- Salmon Belly Sushi$10.50
- Salmon Special Sushi$12.25
- Salmon Truffle Nigiri$12.50
- Salmon Yuzu Nigiri$12.00
- Scallop Mayo Sushi$9.50
- Shima Aji Sushi$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Sushi$7.50
- Smelt Egg Sushi$8.00
- Super Toro$32.00
- Sweet Shrimp Sushi (Ama Ebi)$15.00
- Tamago Sushi$6.00
- Toro Sushi$19.00
- Tuna Special Sushi$12.25
- Uni Sushi$23.00
- Wagyu x Uni (1pc)$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Yellowtail Belly Sushi$10.25
- Black Tobiko Sushi$10.00
- A5 Wagyu Trio Nigiri$39.00
- Aji Sushi (Spanish Macerel)$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Rolls
- Albacore Roll
Albacore, Green Onions and Cucumber.$11.25
- Avocado Roll$9.50
- Baked Crab H/R
Baked Blue Crab with Avocado. Wrapped in Soy Paper$15.95
- BSCR (Baked Scallop California Roll)
Baked Bay Scallops on top California Roll.$24.00
- Cali Tempura Roll$14.50
- California Real Crab Roll (Blue Crab)$18.50
- California Roll$9.50
- Caterpillar Roll$20.50
- Crunch Roll$17.00
- Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Eel Avocado Roll
Baked Eel and Avocado with Eel Sauce.$14.50
- Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado$11.50
- Rainbow Roll
Crab Salad and Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Albacore, Tuna, Yellowtail and Avocado.$23.00
- Rice Roll
Just Seaweed and Sushi Rice.$7.00
- Salmon Roll
Salmon and Cucumber.$10.75