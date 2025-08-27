500 years of sake making experience have culminated in Kubota “Manju,” a sake said to be one of the finest around. This crowning achievement has a plush texture with several layers of flavor. Each sip is a new journey, revealing more and more, like watching an artist paint up a gorgeous portrait. With countless gold medals under its belt, and more than a few high recommendations, Kubota “Manju”s timeless taste is one that you will always enjoy.