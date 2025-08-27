Moku Sushi 524 Palisades Dr
Drinks
Wine
Korbel - Sparkling Wine$12.00
Maschio - Sparkling Rose$13.00
Stone Cellars - Cabernet$13.00
Cavit Merlot (Italy)$11.00
(B) House Chardonnay (Bottle)$30.00
(B) Coppola Chardonnay (Bottle)$39.00
(B) Camelot Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$36.00
(B) Matua Savignon Blanc (Bottle)$36.00
(B) Angeline Pinot Noir (Bottle 375 ml.)$20.00
Sake
Kikusui (300ml)$25.00
Kikusui (720ml)$52.00
Dassai 45 (300ml)$34.00
Shirakabegura (Kimoto Junmai) (S)$28.00
Shirakabegura (Kimoto Junmai) (L)$54.00
Suigei "Harmony" (300ml)$32.00
Suigei "Harmony" (720ml)$74.00
Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (280ml)
This sake’s minimalist white bottle represents the unique snow-chilling method used in its brewing. This “Yukimuro” is aged for three years in an insulated room next to huge mounds of frigid, mountain snow. This traditional, environmentally friendly technique adds a smoother, rounder feeling to the already creamy flavor, which is sweetened by hints of pear. Feel the snowy freshness of the slopes anytime with a few sips of “Yukimuro.”$54.00
Yukimuro "Snow Aged" (720ml)
This sake’s minimalist white bottle represents the unique snow-chilling method used in its brewing. This “Yukimuro” is aged for three years in an insulated room next to huge mounds of frigid, mountain snow. This traditional, environmentally friendly technique adds a smoother, rounder feeling to the already creamy flavor, which is sweetened by hints of pear. Feel the snowy freshness of the slopes anytime with a few sips of “Yukimuro.”$120.00
Nigori - Sho Chiku Bai (375ml)$16.00
Sayuri
“Sayuri” is a coarsely filtered sake in a cheerful bottle. The design and pink color of the bottle entices you to start sipping the moment you see it. Its creamy taste matches its creamy texture, and the natural smoothness is enhanced by the fruity and light strawberry aroma, which lifts the spirit like a sweet song. If you prefer lighter brews, don't miss the chance to give this one a try.$20.00
Wakatake Onikoroshi "Demon Slayer" (720ml)
This famous brand, called “Demon Slayer,” tastes nothing like its name, unless you can slay demons with sweetness. It is a clear Junmai Daiginjo with a delicate aroma of ripe fruits, velvety texture, and finishes on a sharp, crisp note. Its elegance makes it stand out as a delightful sake. Warm it up to broaden the already delicious aroma.$110.00OUT OF STOCK
Kubota "Manju"
500 years of sake making experience have culminated in Kubota “Manju,” a sake said to be one of the finest around. This crowning achievement has a plush texture with several layers of flavor. Each sip is a new journey, revealing more and more, like watching an artist paint up a gorgeous portrait. With countless gold medals under its belt, and more than a few high recommendations, Kubota “Manju”s timeless taste is one that you will always enjoy.$200.00
Suigei "Mann"
The Yamadanishiki rice for this sake is cultivated in the Special A District in East Tojo then polished way down to a stupendous 30%! When brewed at low temperature and with kumamoto yeast, the sake takes on a distinctly ginjo scent, but retains the extravagant and round flavor you love about junmai daiginjo. This brew is a fantastic representation of Suigei’s distinct style, and it stands out amongst the crowd because of this uniqueness$420.00
Menu
Appetizers
Edamame$6.50
Garlic Edamame$9.00
Agedashi Tofu$11.75
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.75
Gyoza$11.75
French Fries$6.50
Mixed Tempura$17.00
Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Vegetable Tempura$11.75
Vegetable Egg Rolls$10.50
Shishito Peppers$10.95
Mummy Shrimp$12.75
Shrimp Bacon$12.75
Popcorn Chicken$11.50
Chicken Fingers$11.75
Chicken Nuggets$11.75
Takoyaki$12.00
Moku Krispy Rice (2 pcs)
Crispy rice topped with fresh made guacamole and (Salmon OR Tuna OR Yellowtail), finished with micro cilantro.$15.00
Jalapeno Bomb$16.50
Baked Green Mussel$12.95
Chicken Teriyaki (A La Carte)$13.75
Salmon Teriyaki (A La Carte)$18.75
Soft Shell Crab (A La Carte)$18.95
Kurobuta Sausage
Authentic Japanese Berkshire Pork Sausage (4 pcs). Served with Mustard Aioli.$12.00
Steak Ribeye 6 oz. (A La Carte)$19.00
Soup & Salad
Sides
White Rice$3.00
Brown Rice$4.00
Side Avocado$4.50
Side Black Tobiko$6.50
Crispy Rice (4pcs)$5.50
Side Gobo$4.50
Side Jalapeno$1.00
Kizami Wasabi$3.00
Side Masago$5.95
Peanut Sauce$2.50
Seaweed (3pcs)$2.50
Side Serrano$1.00
Shiso Leaf (2PC)$1.00
Steamed Broccoli$4.95
Steamed Tofu$5.00
Steamed Udon$5.00
Steamed Vegetables$5.40
Sushi Rice$4.50
Side Taquan$4.50
Tempura Flakes$1.00
Side Crab Salad (4 oz)$10.00
Side Spicy Tuna (4 oz)$12.00
Side Crispy Onions (4 oz)$2.00
Side Yuzu Paste$2.00
Entrees
Angus Beef Teriyaki Bowl$28.00
Bento Box
A bento box is an all-in-one Japanese lunch/dinner box containing a single portion of a balanced meal. (Served with miso soup)$24.00
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$17.00
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$22.00
Teppan Fried Rice$19.00
Kendrick Fried Rice$30.00
Miso Black Cod$26.00
Tokyo Ramen$19.00
Miso Udon$18.00
Nabe Udon$18.00
Yaki Udon$19.00
Spicy Miso Ramen$19.00
Tempura Udon$19.00
Katsu Bowl$19.50
Plain Udon$12.75
Yellowtail Collar$21.25
Chicken Katsu Curry$22.00
Sushi Bar
Sushi (Nigiri)
Salmon Sushi$9.50
Albacore Sushi$10.00
Big Eye Tuna Sushi$10.50
Yellowtail Sushi$10.25
Amberjack Sushi$11.00
Ankimo Sushi$9.50
Blue Fin Sushi$11.95
Eel Sushi$10.00
Engawa Sushi$10.50
Halibut Sushi$10.50
Ikura Sushi$13.00
Inari Sushi (Bean Curd)$6.00
Jumbo Scallop Sushi$10.00
Kurodai Sushi$12.50
Mackerel Sushi (Saba)$8.25
Octopus Sushi (Tako)$8.50
Red Snapper Sushi (Tai)$11.50
Salmon Belly Sushi$10.50
Salmon Spec Sushi$12.25
Salmon Truffle Nigiri$12.50
Salmon Yuzu Nigiri$12.00
Scallop Mayo Sushi$9.50
Shima Aji Sushi$11.00
Shrimp Sushi$7.50
Smelt Egg Sushi$8.00
Super Toro$32.00
Sweet Sh Sushi$15.00
Tamago Sushi$6.00
Toro Sushi$19.00
Tuna Spec Sushi$12.25
Uni Sushi$26.00
Hotaru Ika - Sushi (Sweet Miso)$14.00
Wagyu x Uni$36.00
Yellowtail Belly Sushi$10.25
Black Tobiko Sushi$10.00
Aji Sushi$12.00
King Salmon Sushi$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Kinmedai Sushi (Golden Eye Snapper)$15.00
Snow crab (Zuwaigani) - Sushi$13.00
Rolls
Albacore Roll
Albacore, Green Onions and Cucumber.$11.25
Avocado Roll$9.50
Baked Crab H/R
Baked Blue Crab with Avocado. Wrapped in Soy Paper$15.95
BSCR (Baked Scallop California Roll)
Baked Bay Scallops on top California Roll.$24.00
Cali Tempura Roll$14.50
California Real Crab Roll (Blue Crab)$18.50
California Roll$9.50
Caterpillar Roll$20.50
Crunch Roll$17.00
Cucumber Roll$8.00
Eel Avocado Roll
Baked Eel and Avocado with Eel Sauce.$14.50
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado$11.50
Rainbow Roll
Crab Salad and Cucumber. Topped with Salmon, Albacore, Tuna, Yellowtail and Avocado.$23.00
Rice Roll
Just Seaweed and Sushi Rice.$7.00
Salmon Roll
Salmon and Cucumber.$10.75
Salmon Skin Roll
Baked Salmon Skin, Gobo, Japanese Sprouts, Cucumber and Bonito Flakes.$9.50
Scallop Roll$10.75
Shrimp Roll
Cooked Marinated Shrimp and Cucumber.$11.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber and Eel Sauce.$15.00
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Softshell Crab, Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Gobo, Japanese Sprouts and Eel Sauce.$20.00
Spicy Seafood Roll$10.75
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.75
Tuna Roll$11.50
Vegetable Roll$9.50
Vegetable Tempura Roll$14.50
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and Cucumber.$11.50
Happy Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado and Eel Sauce. Wrapped in Seaweed.$12.50
Lobster Hand Roll
Baked Lobster, Avocado, Smelt Eggs. Wrapped in Soy Paper.$19.00
Sashimi
Salmon - Sashimi$17.50
Albacore - Sashimi$18.50
Big Eye Tuna - Sashimi$19.50
Yellowtail - Sashimi$19.00
A&T (6 pcs)$25.00
Albacore Truffle (5 pcs)$24.00
Amberjack - Sashimi$22.00
Ankimo - Sashimi$20.00
Bluefin - Sashimi$24.00
Bluefin BlackTruffle Sashimi$26.00
Eel - Sashimi$20.00
Engawa - Sashimi$21.00OUT OF STOCK
Fresh Oyster - Kumamoto (2 pcs)$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Fresh Oyster - Kusshi (2 pcs)$9.00
Fresh Oyster - Miyaki (2 pcs)$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Halibut - Sashimi$19.50
Halibut Carpaccio (5 pcs)
Halibut, Jalapeño, Garlic, and Cilantro with Yuzu ponzu sauce$23.75
Hotaru Ika - Sashimi (Sweet Miso)$28.00
Jumbo Scallop - Sashimi$18.50
Kurodai - Sashimi$25.00
Mackerel - Sashimi$17.00
Neptune
Spicy tuna, Cucumber wrapped with Albacore, served with Karashi sauce$24.00
Octopus - Sashimi$15.50
Oyster Shooter$9.00
Red Snapper Sashimi$23.00
Red Snapper Special$24.00
Salmon Belly - Sashimi$19.50
Salmon Truffle - Sashimi$25.00
Salmon Yuzu Sashimi$28.00
Shima Aji - Sashimi$22.00
Snowman (4 pcs)
Jumbo Scallop (Hokaido) topped with Blue Crab served with Garlic butter sauce, Ikura and Green onion.$24.75
Stardust
Seared yellowtail, Jalapeño, Masago, and Cilantro with Moku sauce$23.50
Super Star (5 pcs)$23.50
Toro - Sashimi$38.95
Tuna Tataki
Seared Tuna, Mushroom, Spinach, and Jalapeño, with Sweet Garlic Ponzu Sauce.$23.75
Uni - Sashimi$52.00OUT OF STOCK
Uni Shooter$15.00
Walk on the Beach$23.50
Yellowtail Special Sashimi (5 pcs)
Garlic Ponzu Sauce, Sliced Serrano, Mashed garlic & Micro cilantro.$23.00
Aji Sashimi$19.00
King Salmon Sashimi$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Snow Crab Sashimi$26.00
House Special Rolls
911 Roll
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber inside, Avocado on top, served with Spicy Eel Sauce$19.50
Albacore Supreme
Shrimp tempura and spicy seafood inside, topped with albacore and spicy creamy sauce.$23.75
Baked Salmon Roll
Imitation crab salad, avocado, topped with salmon, baked and served with karashi sauce$22.75
Crispy Avocado$10.00
Crispy Tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado on top of deep fried sushi rice, served with spicy eel sauce$16.50
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll$19.95
Daikon Wrap
Salmon, tuna, avocado, kaiware, and masago wrapped in daikon, served with ponzu chili oil sauce.$22.75
Deluxe 911$23.00
Dragon Roll$34.00
Four Season
Spicy seafood inside, wrapped with yellowtail, topped with jalapeno and lemon peel, served with spicy ginger ponzu and karashi sauce.$25.00
Happy Roll
Shrimp tempura and Spicy Tuna inside, Topped with Fresh Water Eel and Avocado, served with eel sauce (On the side).$24.50
Infinity Roll$22.50
Lava Stone$23.95
Lobster Roll
Baked lobster, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago and Mayo. (Served with Eel sauce on the side)$27.25
Malibu Roll
Spicy tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp tempura, Ponzu sauce, Crunchy garlic chili oil & Micro cilantro. *Sauce served on the side$24.00
Moonwalker
Sautéed Shrimp with butter, garlic, and cucumber inside, topped with Albacore and creamy garlic sauce.$24.50
Mr. Tommy
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber and Avocado, topped with Spicy Imitation Crab Salad and Tempura Flakes, served with spicy eel sauce.$21.90
New Moon Roll$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Nova H/R
Shrimp Tempura, Imitation crab salad, Salmon, Tuna, Red onion, Avocado, and Black tobiko$16.00
OMG Roll
Spicy Imitation crab salad, Shrimp tempura, topped with Tuna, salmon, avocado and spicy imitation crab salad, served with spicy eel sauce$24.95
Pinkalicious$26.95
Rocket Roll$21.55
Saint Valentine$20.50
Samurai Roll$22.50
Sea Flower
Asparagus, Shrimp, Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, and Yellowtail wrapped in thinly sliced Cucumber, served with Karashi sauce$25.00
Sexy Roll
Spicy imitation crab salad, cooked shrimp, and avocado, topped with paper tuna and served with spicy and sweet Goma sauce$23.75
Supernova$17.75
Touchdown Roll$20.95
Triple 8 Roll$25.00
Christmas Roll$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Station 23 Roll
Spicy tuna, Yellowtail, Shrimp tempura, Ponzu sauce, Crunchy garlic chili oil & Micro cilantro. *Sauce served on the side$24.00
Thai Food
Bangkok Crab Fried Rice$25.00
Cashew Nut$18.75
Chicken Satay (5 skewers)
These juicy and flavorful chicken skewers are marinated in a blend of spices, coconut milk, and peanut butter, then grilled to perfection.$16.00
Drunken Flat Noodle$20.00
Drunken Udon$18.75
Garlic Pepper Sauce$18.75
Garlic Green Beans$18.75
Garlic Salmon Collar$22.00
Green Curry
Rice not included.$19.50
Orange Chicken$18.75
Pad Se-Ew$18.75
Pad Thai
Thai stir-fry Rice noodle with a sweet-savoury-sour sauce with crushed peanuts.$18.75
Spicy Eggplant$18.75
Stir-Fry Mix Vegetable$19.00
Thai Spicy Basil (Kra-Pow)$18.75
Yellow Curry
Rice not included.$19.50
KK KRAPOW!!! 2 EGGS$23.75
Kid's Bento Box
Desserts
Vanilla Ice Cream$5.00
Green Tea Ice Cream$5.00
Coconut Ice Cream$7.00
Rainbow Sorbet$5.00
Vanilla Tempura Ice Cream$11.00
Green tea Tempura Ice Cream$11.00
Mochi Ice Cream$7.00
Sweet Sticky Rice$6.00
Sweet Sticky Rice with Ice Cream$10.00
Mango Sticky Rice$16.00
Chocolate Lava Cake with Ice Cream$13.00
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Nutella Cheesecake$8.00
Chocolate lava (Plain)$9.00
Birthday Ice Cream